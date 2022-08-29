Advertisement
  How to play GTA 5 on a mobile using Steam Link in 2022
How to play GTA 5 on a mobile using Steam Link in 2022

Articles
A simple guide to playing GTA 5 on a smartphone in 2022

  • Steam Link is a way to play Grand Theft Auto 5 on your phone.
  • The game mirrors the PC screen onto the smartphone and acts as a wireless controller.
  • Steam Link works on both Android and iOS devices, so you can play on both platforms at the same time.
Grand Theft Auto 5 was never made available for mobile platforms, which is different from a number of other GTA games.

The game is so big that even nine years after it came out, Rockstar Games hasn’t thought about putting it on a mobile device.

But there is a way for players to stream GTA 5 and play it on their cell phones. This method works on both Android and iOS devices, and it’s easy to put into action.

Before starting, users must download GTA 5 from Steam. Games installed from other sources won’t work with this strategy.

Players must create profiles after buying and installing the game.

The game requires a fast, steady internet connection with low ping. In this instance, broadband WiFi is preferred.

Medium-to high-end smartphones without technical faults are required to play the game.

How to play GTA 5 on mobile with Steam Link

Once all of the requirements are met, players can use Steam Link to play GTA 5 on their mobile devices by following the steps below:

  1. You can get the Steam Link app from the Play Store or the App Store and install it on your phone.
  2. Open the Steam Link app on both the phone and PC and connect the two. The mobile app automatically looks for a nearby Steam app client that is running and connects to it.
  3. Click the button that says “Play.” This will put the screen into big picture mode, and the PC screen will be shown on the phone.
  4. Play GTA 5 on Steam. The Steam Link mirrors the PC screen onto the smartphone and acts as a wireless controller. As long as both devices are linked, players can play on their smartphones.

The controls on mobile touch screens are small and hard to use, so gamers should use controllers that plug into the device.

