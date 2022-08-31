Huawei Mate 50 series to feature variable aperture cameras.

Cameras for the new Huawei Mate 50 series will have variable apertures.

Users will be able to easily adjust the aperture between f/1.4 and f/4.

The phones are anticipated to use 4G versions of Qualcomm’s most recent flagship chipsets.

Advertisement

Before the announcement on September 6th, Huawei officially confirmed one of the most intriguing speculations regarding the new Mate 50 series: the phones’ cameras will have a variable aperture (presumably only the main camera).

These days, almost all phones have fixed apertures; the few exceptions typically switch between two settings.

Huawei remained coy, however, speculations claim that the phones will be able to easily adjust the aperture between f/1.4 and f/4.

As a result, users will be able to manage the depth of field (the deeper the DoF, the larger the f-number), and the camera will also be able to slow down the shutter speed without blowing out the image.

When taking video, high shutter speeds utilized by smartphones during the day don’t necessarily look fantastic.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro has four cameras: a 50MP main camera (IMX766, 1/1.5″), a 13MP ultra-wide camera (IMX688), a 40MP black and white camera (IMX600), and a 64MP 3.5x periscope camera (OV64B, 1/2″).

Advertisement

The image processing for the cameras will be handled by a HiSilicon NPU integrated with Huawei’s proprietary XMAGE technology (the phones are anticipated to use 4G versions of Qualcomm’s most recent flagship chipsets).

Also Read Huawei Mate 50 Series will be released without Leica lens next month Huawei Mate 50 series will be its first line-up since ending its...