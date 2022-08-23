Huawei Mate 50 series will be its first line-up since ending its partnership with Leica.

The phones will have an NPU from HiSilicon for XMAGE processing, an in-house substitute for the Leica tech.

Only the vanilla model lacks 5G connectivity.

Huawei will debut the Mate 50 series after two years. Huawei’s Mate 50 series launches on September 6.

Hopefully, the Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro will be included. Reports say there will also be a Mate 50 RS.

Huawei’s first flagship lineup after ending its cooperation with Leica.

The phones will have an NPU from HiSilicon for XMAGE processing, an in-house substitute for the Leica camera tech.

All three models will have a switchable aperture for the 50MP main camera (f/1.4, f/4).

On the Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS, that should be an IMX800, not an IMX766.

All three models will have telephoto lenses, but their specs are unknown. The Pro and RS models will have 13MP selfie cameras with 3D sensors for face unlock.

All three phones will have fast charging with 66W for the Pro and RS’s 4,500mAh batteries.

The vanilla model, on the other hand, will have a 4,400 mAh battery that can be charged the same way as its siblings.

The Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS are rumoured to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Only the vanilla model lacks 5G connectivity. The Pro and RS variants have 12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of storage. The Mate 50 has 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage.

