iPhone 15 could be phone what we thought iPhone 14 would be

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 in September.

Rumoured upgrades include a USB-C port and an A17 Bionic chip.

India may standardise electrical chargers, requiring Apple to adopt USB C on iPhones as it does on iPads and Macs.

We can’t wait to see what Apple has in store for the iPhone 14. A launch event is expected to take place early in September. However, a couple of reports say that the iPhone 15 will have tech upgrades that were supposed to come out this year.

Apple partner TSMC will begin manufacturing 3nm circuits before the end of the year, including the A17 Bionic chipset expected in some iPhone 15 models. Since the iPhone 12, Apple has employed 5nm processors.

Fewer nanometers implies more performance in less area and less electricity (and better battery life). Despite rumours, the iPhone 14 will stick with 5nm chips.

USB-C arrives

The iPhone 15 may potentially have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. Again, this was rumoured for the iPhone 14, but it now seems improbable.

According to Apple Insider, India is the latest country to investigate standardising electronic chargers, which would likely require Apple to embrace USB-C on its iPhones as it does on its iPads and Macs.

European governments are also talking about this kind of standardisation, and it’s possible that Apple would want to get ahead of any rulings by switching to USB-C on the iPhone as soon as it can, which could be September 2023.

