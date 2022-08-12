Motorola Edge X30 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro mobile phone has an Android 12 operating system and a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The Octa-core processor and Qualcomm chipset power the smartphone. It has 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and built-in storage of 128 GB or 256 GB.

The Motorola Edge X30 pro is powered by a 4500mAh Non-Removable Li-Po battery and runs Android 12.

Motorola Edge X30 Pro price in Pakistan

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 84,999.

Motorola Edge X30 Pro Specifications:

Basic Info Brand Motorola Model Edge X30 Pro Released Date 2022, July 30 Status Coming Soon Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G DISPLAY Type OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM) Display Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels CAMERA Back Camera 200MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.55, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.2, 114? (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Front Camera 60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8, 0.61µm (Selfie Camera) Camera Features Dual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama BODY Dimensions 163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) SIM Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color White, Black PLATFORM OS Android 12, MYUI 3.0 CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Processor Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus GPU Adreno 730 MEMORY Internal 128 GB / 256 GB, 8 GB / 12 GB RAM Card slot No BATTERY Capacity Non-Removable Li-Po 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging and wireless charging which will vary between 30W and 50W speeds. CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC Yes OTG No Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM Games Yes, Downloadable & Built in Available Protection Glass front, glass back (Gorilla Glass 5)

