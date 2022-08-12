Advertisement
Motorola Edge X30 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Edge X30 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Edge X30 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Edge X30 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro mobile phone has an Android 12 operating system and a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The Octa-core processor and Qualcomm chipset power the smartphone. It has 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and built-in storage of 128 GB or 256 GB.

The Motorola Edge X30 pro is powered by a 4500mAh Non-Removable Li-Po battery and runs Android 12.

Motorola Edge X30 Pro price in Pakistan

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 84,999.

Motorola Edge X30 Pro Specifications:

Basic Info
BrandMotorola
ModelEdge X30 Pro
Released Date2022, July 30
StatusComing Soon
Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G Band1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
DISPLAY
TypeOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM)
Display Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
CAMERA
Back Camera200MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.55, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.2, 114? (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Front Camera60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8, 0.61µm (Selfie Camera)
Camera FeaturesDual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
Weight194 g (6.84 oz)
SIMDual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorWhite, Black
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12, MYUI 3.0
CPUOcta-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus
GPUAdreno 730
MEMORY
Internal128 GB / 256 GB, 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
Card slotNo
BATTERY
CapacityNon-Removable Li-Po 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging and wireless charging which will vary between 30W and 50W speeds.
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCYes
OTGNo
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM
GamesYes, Downloadable & Built in Available
ProtectionGlass front, glass back (Gorilla Glass 5)

 

Advertisement

 

