Motorola Edge X30 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Motorola unveils Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro on August 2
Motorola's upcoming Razr foldable smartphone was rumoured to be delayed just yesterday,...
The Motorola Edge X30 Pro mobile phone has an Android 12 operating system and a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
The Octa-core processor and Qualcomm chipset power the smartphone. It has 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and built-in storage of 128 GB or 256 GB.
The Motorola Edge X30 pro is powered by a 4500mAh Non-Removable Li-Po battery and runs Android 12.
The Motorola Edge X30 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 84,999.
Motorola Edge X30 Pro Specifications:
|Basic Info
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Edge X30 Pro
|Released Date
|2022, July 30
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G Band
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM)
|Display Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|200MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.55, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.2, 114? (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Front Camera
|60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8, 0.61µm (Selfie Camera)
|Camera Features
|Dual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|White, Black
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, MYUI 3.0
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128 GB / 256 GB, 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
|Card slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Non-Removable Li-Po 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging and wireless charging which will vary between 30W and 50W speeds.
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|Yes
|OTG
|No
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable & Built in Available
|Protection
|Glass front, glass back (Gorilla Glass 5)
