Sharp AQUOS R3 price in Pakistan & specs

Sharp Aquos R3 has a 6.2-inch IGZO display that consumes little electricity. It has a 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 485 PPI ( Pixel Per Inch ). It has a 2.5D curved glass panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which means that if you’re looking at a static image, your display is redrawing the same image 60 times per second.
The price of Sharp Aquos R3 is in Pakistan at a price of Rs.19,999/-
|BODY
|Dimensions
|74 x 156 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|185 Grams (With Battery)
|Form Factor
|bar
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Nano SIM
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IGZO
|Size
|6.2 in (inches)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|CPU
|4x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385, 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 385, Cores: 8
|GPU
|Qualcomm Adreno 630, 710 MHz
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC
|Internal
|128 GB
6 GB
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|12.19 MP
|Image
|4032 x 3024 pixels
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Video
|3840 x 2160 pixel selfie selfie selfie
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|15.93 MP
|COMMS
|WLAN
|a, b, g, n, n 5GHz, ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|USB
|2.0, USB Type-C
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Proximity, Light, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint
|BATTERY
|Type
|3200 mAh, Li-Polymer
|MISC
|Colors
|Premium Black, Platinum White, Elegant Green, Pink Amethyst and Luxury Red
