Sharp AQUOS R3 price in Pakistan & specs

Sharp Aquos R3 has a 6.2-inch IGZO display that consumes little electricity. It has a 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 485 PPI ( Pixel Per Inch ). It has a 2.5D curved glass panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which means that if you’re looking at a static image, your display is redrawing the same image 60 times per second.

Sharp AQUOS R3 price in Pakistan

The price of Sharp Aquos R3 is in Pakistan at a price of Rs.19,999/-

Sharp AQUOS R3 specs

BODY Dimensions 74 x 156 x 8.9 mm Weight 185 Grams (With Battery) Form Factor bar Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Nano SIM DISPLAY Type IGZO Size 6.2 in (inches) Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels PLATFORM OS Android 9.0 Pie CPU 4x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385, 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 385, Cores: 8 GPU Qualcomm Adreno 630, 710 MHz MEMORY Card slot microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC Internal 128 GB

6 GB MAIN CAMERA Dual 12.19 MP Image 4032 x 3024 pixels Flash Dual LED Video 3840 x 2160 pixel selfie selfie selfie SELFIE CAMERA Single 15.93 MP COMMS WLAN a, b, g, n, n 5GHz, ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth Yes GPS GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo NFC Yes Radio Yes USB 2.0, USB Type-C FEATURES Sensors Proximity, Light, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint BATTERY Type 3200 mAh, Li-Polymer MISC Colors Premium Black, Platinum White, Elegant Green, Pink Amethyst and Luxury Red

