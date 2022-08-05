Advertisement
Sharp AQUOS R3 price in Pakistan & specs

Sharp AQUOS R3 price in Pakistan & specs

Sharp AQUOS R3 price in Pakistan & specs

Sharp AQUOS R3

Sharp Aquos R3 has a 6.2-inch IGZO display that consumes little electricity. It has a 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 485 PPI ( Pixel Per Inch ). It has a 2.5D curved glass panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which means that if you’re looking at a static image, your display is redrawing the same image 60 times per second.

Sharp AQUOS R3 price in Pakistan

The price of Sharp Aquos R3 is in Pakistan at a price of Rs.19,999/-

Sharp AQUOS R3 specs

BODYDimensions74 x 156 x 8.9 mm
Weight185 Grams (With Battery)
Form Factorbar
BuildGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIMNano SIM
DISPLAYTypeIGZO
Size6.2 in (inches)
Resolution1440 x 3120 pixels
PLATFORMOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
CPU4x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385, 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 385, Cores: 8
GPUQualcomm Adreno 630, 710 MHz
MEMORYCard slotmicroSD, microSDHC, microSDXC
Internal128 GB
6 GB
MAIN CAMERADual12.19 MP
Image4032 x 3024 pixels
FlashDual LED
Video3840 x 2160 pixel selfie selfie selfie
SELFIE CAMERASingle15.93 MP
COMMSWLANa, b, g, n, n 5GHz, ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display
BluetoothYes
GPSGPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo
NFCYes
RadioYes
USB2.0, USB Type-C
FEATURESSensorsProximity, Light, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint
BATTERYType3200 mAh, Li-Polymer
MISCColorsPremium Black, Platinum White, Elegant Green, Pink Amethyst and Luxury Red

Also Read

Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the price of the Vivo Y21 is Rs. 28,999. Price...

