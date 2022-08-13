Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo is working on the Y51. There is a ton of information in the smartphone news release. The company’s next Vivo Y51 smartphone will be run by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor.

Despite having a mid-range CPU, the smartphone has high-end other specifications. The Vivo Y51 contains 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is often utilized in the most expensive smartphones made by most firms. But in order to get customers’ attention, the company’s maker included it in the Vivo Y51 models.

The system will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage. The Vivo sharp Y51 user will be able to keep a significant number of data on this enormous amount of storage capacity for usage in the future.

A special slot will be included in the device that may be utilized to expand its storage capacity. In the upcoming Y51 smartphone from Vivo, a quad camera arrangement will be introduced.

The phone’s primary sensor will have 48 megapixels.

Advertisement

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y51 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 32,999.

Vivo Y51 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch 10.0 Dimensions 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: 32,999 Price in USD: $164

Advertisement

Also Read Vivo y51s price in Pakistan & Specifications Vivo has launched the Y51s in Pakistan last year. The Pakistani variant...