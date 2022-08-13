Advertisement
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Vivo is working on the Y51. There is a ton of information in the smartphone news release. The company’s next Vivo Y51 smartphone will be run by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor.

Despite having a mid-range CPU, the smartphone has high-end other specifications. The Vivo Y51 contains 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is often utilized in the most expensive smartphones made by most firms. But in order to get customers’ attention, the company’s maker included it in the Vivo Y51 models.

The system will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage. The Vivo sharp Y51 user will be able to keep a significant number of data on this enormous amount of storage capacity for usage in the future.

A special slot will be included in the device that may be utilized to expand its storage capacity. In the upcoming Y51 smartphone from Vivo, a quad camera arrangement will be introduced.

The phone’s primary sensor will have 48 megapixels.

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y51 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 32,999.

Vivo Y51 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch 10.0
Dimensions159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Price

Price in Rs: 32,999     Price in USD: $164

 

 

Also Read

Vivo y51s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo y51s price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo has launched the Y51s in Pakistan last year.  The Pakistani variant...

