Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo y51s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo has launched the Y51s in Pakistan last year. The Pakistani variant...
Vivo is working on the Y51. There is a ton of information in the smartphone news release. The company’s next Vivo Y51 smartphone will be run by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor.
Despite having a mid-range CPU, the smartphone has high-end other specifications. The Vivo Y51 contains 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is often utilized in the most expensive smartphones made by most firms. But in order to get customers’ attention, the company’s maker included it in the Vivo Y51 models.
The system will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage. The Vivo sharp Y51 user will be able to keep a significant number of data on this enormous amount of storage capacity for usage in the future.
A special slot will be included in the device that may be utilized to expand its storage capacity. In the upcoming Y51 smartphone from Vivo, a quad camera arrangement will be introduced.
The phone’s primary sensor will have 48 megapixels.
The Vivo Y51 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 32,999.
Vivo Y51 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 10.0
|Dimensions
|159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Price
|Price in Rs: 32,999 Price in USD: $164
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.