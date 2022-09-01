The iPhone 7 and older models won’t be able to get the iOS 16 update from Apple.

Apple is reportedly updating older iPhone and iPad models to iOS 12. The upgrade arrives less than a week before Apple unveils iOS 16 and new iPhone models.

The latest iOS 12 version is ready for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. The iPad Air, iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3 will also receive the update, which fixes a security problem.

The iOS 12.5.6 update, first noticed by XDA Developers, began trickling out Wednesday. The update fixes a WebKit bug.

According to Apple, processing malicious web material might have permitted arbitrary code execution. A researcher disclosed the security weakness to the company.

Apple said the security flaw may have been exploited. iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod Touch (6th generation) owners should update to iOS 12.5.6.

Users who have not yet downloaded the update can update to iOS 12.5.6 on older iPhone and iPad models that are eligible by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple is preparing iOS 16 for release. The update will improve the company’s apps and include a revamped, more customizable lock screen. Apple will release iOS 16 for the iPhone 8 and later.

