iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs

Apple will release the high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max will purportedly have 120 Hz Samsung OLED panels.

There is no information about how the iPhone 13 series will look. Let’s talk about the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max that is coming out soon.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max sports a strong A15 Bionic chipset and a 3.22 Hexa Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone has Apple GPU 5-core graphics.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1284 x 2778 pixels) resolution.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 367,599/-

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specs

Build OS IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm Weight 240 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features (HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut , True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh – Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

