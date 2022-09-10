Advertisement
iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs

  • The Pro and Pro Max will purportedly have 120 Hz Samsung OLED panels.
  • This smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1284 x 2778 pixels) resolution.
  • It sports a strong A15 Bionic chipset and a 3.22 Hexa Core processor.
Apple will release the high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max will purportedly have 120 Hz Samsung OLED panels.

There is no information about how the iPhone 13 series will look. Let’s talk about the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max that is coming out soon.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max sports a strong A15 Bionic chipset and a 3.22 Hexa Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone has Apple GPU 5-core graphics.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1284 x 2778 pixels) resolution.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan is  Rs. 367,599/-

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specs

BuildOSIOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

