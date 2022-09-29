Moto G72 appears on Geekbench; to launch next month.

A listing on an e-commerce website earlier today revealed the Moto G72

The new device from Motorola is now visible on Geekbench.

It will have a Helio G99 CPU inside, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

A listing on an e-commerce website earlier today revealed the Moto G72, a new Motorola smartphone.

The device is now visible on Geekbench. Let’s examine its performance now.

The Moto G72 has an octa-core processor with six cores operating at 2GHz and two cores operating at 2.2GHz, according to the listing. The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC is seen here.

The device is stated as having 6GB of RAM, indicating that in addition to the already leaked 8GB + 128GB model, there will also likely be a 6GB + 128GB edition.

The computer’s operating system is Android 12-based.

Looking at the benchmark outcomes, the smartphone receives 534 on the Geekbench 5 single-core test and 1781 on the multi-core test.

Let’s look at what is known about the smartphone so far as the listing does not provide any additional information.

Moto G72 Specs

A 6.55-inch pOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate will be available on the Moto G72.

The smartphone will have a Helio G99 CPU inside, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Using a micro-SD card, storage can be increased by up to 512GB.

It will include three cameras: a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2-MP macro camera.

There will be a 16MP camera available for selfies and video calls. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging will power the gadget.

Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, dual SIM capability, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a fingerprint scanner are among the additional features.

On October 3rd, the smartphone is slated to debut in India.

