Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & features

- The Oppo Sharp A15 will be the company’s new low-end smartphone.
- It will have a 6.5-inch screen and is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.
- The phone will also have 32 gb of storage space on the inside.
Oppo, a Chinese tech company, will make the A15 its new low-end smartphone.
Oppo’s A15 will have a square housing for its three rear cameras and an LED flash.
There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, which will be used to keep the phone safe.
This upcoming smartphone, the Oppo A15, has a powerful chipset that will make its functions run very smoothly.
The new Oppo A15’s Octa-Core processor gives this chipset more power. The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.
The Oppo Sharp A15 will have 2 gigabytes of RAM, which means it will be able to do things very quickly.
The new phone will have 32 gigabytes of storage space on the inside.
The screen on the Oppo A15 is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1600.
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-
Oppo A15 specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
