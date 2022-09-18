Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo Sharp A15 will be the company’s new low-end smartphone.

It will have a 6.5-inch screen and is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

The phone will also have 32 gb of storage space on the inside.

Advertisement

Oppo, a Chinese tech company, will make the A15 its new low-end smartphone.

Oppo’s A15 will have a square housing for its three rear cameras and an LED flash.

There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, which will be used to keep the phone safe.

This upcoming smartphone, the Oppo A15, has a powerful chipset that will make its functions run very smoothly.

The new Oppo A15’s Octa-Core processor gives this chipset more power. The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

The Oppo Sharp A15 will have 2 gigabytes of RAM, which means it will be able to do things very quickly.

Advertisement

The new phone will have 32 gigabytes of storage space on the inside.

The screen on the Oppo A15 is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1600.

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Oppo A15 specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Also Read