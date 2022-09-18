Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Oppo A15

  • The Oppo Sharp A15 will be the company’s new low-end smartphone.
  • It will have a 6.5-inch screen and is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.
  • The phone will also have 32 gb of storage space on the inside.
Oppo, a Chinese tech company, will make the A15 its new low-end smartphone.

Oppo’s A15 will have a square housing for its three rear cameras and an LED flash.

There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, which will be used to keep the phone safe.

This upcoming smartphone, the Oppo A15, has a powerful chipset that will make its functions run very smoothly.

The new Oppo A15’s Octa-Core processor gives this chipset more power. The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

The Oppo Sharp A15 will have 2 gigabytes of RAM, which means it will be able to do things very quickly.

The new phone will have 32 gigabytes of storage space on the inside.

The screen on the Oppo A15 is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1600.

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Oppo A15 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDynamic Black, Mystery Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

