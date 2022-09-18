Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A57

Advertisement
  • The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35, one of the most recent chipsets on the market.
  • The A57 is the latest product from Chinese technology company Oppo.
  • It has a 6-inch screen with 720 x 1612 resolution and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The A57 is the latest product from Chinese technology company Oppo. The company is also releasing a new A-series smartphone.

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35, one of the most recent chipsets on the market. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

The Octa-Core processor in the new Oppo A57 gives this chipset more power.

The Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch screen with a 720 x 1612 resolution.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Advertisement

Oppo A57 full specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGlowing Green, Glowing Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is making a new model...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
OPPO Find X6 Pro Specifications Leaked; 100W Charging Speed, Dual-speaker Setup & IR Blaster
OPPO Find X6 Pro Specifications Leaked; 100W Charging Speed, Dual-speaker Setup & IR Blaster
Vivo v23e price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo v23e price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A74 may not launch with future A-handsets
Samsung Galaxy A74 may not launch with future A-handsets
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story