  Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12

  • The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now available for purchase.
  • It has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and 64 gigabytes of storage space.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now available for purchase. A MediaTek Helio P35 processor will power the Samsung Galaxy A12.

The smartphone will have 64 gigabytes of storage space on the inside. This means that the Samsung Galaxy A12 will come in two different versions.

The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM built-in. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The new Samsung A12 has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and full HD quality.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, White, Blue, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

