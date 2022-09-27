Advertisement
  Tecno Pova Neo 2 with 7000mAh battery, Helio G85 chip, 90Hz screen
  • Tecno Pova Neo 2 is the successor to last year’s popular Pova.
  • Has a MediaTek Helio chip, two cameras, and huge 7000mAh battery with an odd shape.
  • It starts at a base price of RUB 9,099 in Russia, about 38,000 PKR.
It’s official: Tecno has released the Pova Neo 2 smartphone, the successor to last year’s popular Pova Neo. The Tecno Pova Neo 2 went online in Russia yesterday. It has a high-end Helio chip, two cameras, and a huge battery with an odd shape. From what I can see, Pova 2 has gone all out to look like a gaming phone, which is different from its predecessor.

Like we said up top, the new Tecno Pova Neo Edition sports a design inspired by gaming handsets. It looks like a flat slab, and all three colours, Uranolite Gray, Virtual Blue, and Orange Magma, have very big accents, as you can see in the pictures.

There’s something off about the Neo 2’s rear camera. It’s black, semi-hexagonal, and long, and there are two lenses on top of it. One has a 16-megapixel Alpha camera, and the other has a small depth mapper. Around the lenses are rims that match the colour of the skin.

The new Pova’s primary display is an enormous 6.82 inches when viewed from the front. With a slightly taller aspect ratio of 20.5:9, it has a maximum resolution of HD+ 720 x 1640p and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen has a hole in the middle of the top that an 8MP selfie camera sits under.

The MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset, one of MTK’s most powerful mid-range processors, is the source of all the power of the Pova 2 Neo. The 6GB RAM and lightweight HiOS operating system of the phone make it a lot easier to use. The lower-end model has only 4GB of RAM, so it can only hold 64GB of data instead of 128GB.

The Pova Neo 2 boasts a massive 7000mAh battery pack charging at 18-Watts, in addition to dual-SIM compatibility, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio connector, and a fingerprint sensor. It starts at a base price of RUB 9,099 in Russia, which is about 38,000 PKR.

