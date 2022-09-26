Advertisement
UK to fine Tiktok for violating children privacy.

Britain might fine TikTok $28.91 million for failing to protect children’s privacy, according to an inquiry.

TikTok may have processed data from children under 13 without parental agreement and failed to offer clear information to its users.

The ICO handed TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd a “notice of intent.”

TikTok “fell short of meeting that criteria,” Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

TikTok disagrees with the ICO’s preliminary views and will reply formally in due course, a representative told Reuters.

TikTok violated UK data protection rules between May 2018 and July 2020, according to the ICO.

In July, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee decided to raise the age children receive internet privacy protections to 16 and ban targeted advertising to youngsters by TikTok and Snapchat (SNAP.N) without authorization.

 

Next Story