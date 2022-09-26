Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan & features

Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan & features

Vivo S1

Advertisement
  • Vivo has unveiled the S1 4GB in its standard configuration.
  • The phone will be powered by the same MediaTek Helio P65 processor as its predecessor.
  • It has a 6.38-inch screen with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 4GB of RAM.
Advertisement

Vivo has unveiled the S1 4GB in its standard configuration. The memory both inside and outside the Vivo S1 4GB will be upgraded.

The phone will be powered by the same MediaTek Helio P65 chipset.

This is a pretty standard processor for a pretty standard smartphone.

It features 4GB of RAM. RAM is useful. The Vivo S1 4GB has less capacity than its predecessor, but it’s enough.

With a microSD card, the Samsung S1 4GB by Vivo can hold up to 256 gigabytes of data.

The new Vivo 4GB phone has a 6.38-inch screen with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

Advertisement

Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo S1 4GB specs

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDiamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review

Due to optimizations, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last up to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple may change iPhone 15 series pricing in 2023
Apple may change iPhone 15 series pricing in 2023
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specification
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specification
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story