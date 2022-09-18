Vivo Y20A price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specs
The business has introduced the Vivo Y20A in Pakistan, which is a watered-down version of the original Vivo Y20 that was unveiled in August. Let’s now discuss the features of this next new smartphone from Vivo, the Y20A. The Snapdragon 439 chipset will power the new smartphone. This is a potent chipset that will enable the future smartphone to give the user high-end performance, and this smartphone also houses an Octa-Core processor. The upcoming Vivo Y20A will have a large screen size of 6.51 inches and will provide the user full HD +.
The Vivo Y20A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dawn White, Nebula Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Charging 10W
