Vivo Y20A price in Pakistan & features

The business has introduced the Vivo Y20A in Pakistan, which is a watered-down version of the original Vivo Y20 that was unveiled in August. Let’s now discuss the features of this next new smartphone from Vivo, the Y20A. The Snapdragon 439 chipset will power the new smartphone. This is a potent chipset that will enable the future smartphone to give the user high-end performance, and this smartphone also houses an Octa-Core processor. The upcoming Vivo Y20A will have a large screen size of 6.51 inches and will provide the user full HD +.

Vivo Y20A price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-

Vivo Y20A specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch OS 11 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dawn White, Nebula Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53) Chipset Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) GPU Adreno 505 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W

