Vivo Y20A price in Pakistan & features

  • The Snapdragon 439 chipset will power the new smartphone.
  • Vivo Y20A will have a large screen size of 6.51 inches.
  • It will provide the user full HD +.
The business has introduced the Vivo Y20A in Pakistan, which is a watered-down version of the original Vivo Y20 that was unveiled in August. Let’s now discuss the features of this next new smartphone from Vivo, the Y20A. The Snapdragon 439 chipset will power the new smartphone. This is a potent chipset that will enable the future smartphone to give the user high-end performance, and this smartphone also houses an Octa-Core processor. The upcoming Vivo Y20A will have a large screen size of 6.51 inches and will provide the user full HD +.

Vivo Y20A price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-

Vivo Y20A specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDawn White, Nebula Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
GPUAdreno 505
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specs
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Oppo A54 will be powered by an A54 chipset with a...

