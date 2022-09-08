Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The smartphone got a Chipset of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Xiaomi will soon release a new 12T Pro smartphone to the market. The smartphone manufacturer is introducing a new device in its 12-series lineup. The newcomer will be a flagship phone called the Xiaomi 12T Pro. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this handset more power, it has a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the Xiaomi 12T Pro to make the gadget incredibly fast. This smartphone also has an Adreno 730 GPU under the hood. The smartphone’s display screen is 6.67 inches in size and has a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels. The brand-new Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 134,999/-

Xiaomi 12T Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight 176 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 120W

