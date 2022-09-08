Advertisement
Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
  • The smartphone got a Chipset of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
  • It will provide the user with full HD plus a resolution of 1220 x 2712 Pixels.
  • The new Xiaomi 12T Pro’s has an AMOLED display.
Xiaomi will soon release a new 12T Pro smartphone to the market. The smartphone manufacturer is introducing a new device in its 12-series lineup. The newcomer will be a flagship phone called the Xiaomi 12T Pro. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this handset more power, it has a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the Xiaomi 12T Pro to make the gadget incredibly fast. This smartphone also has an Adreno 730 GPU under the hood. The smartphone’s display screen is 6.67 inches in size and has a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels. The brand-new Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 134,999/-

Xiaomi 12T Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
Weight176 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 120W
