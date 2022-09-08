Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi's 13 Ultra includes a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor. A powerful chipset...
Xiaomi will soon release a new 12T Pro smartphone to the market. The smartphone manufacturer is introducing a new device in its 12-series lineup. The newcomer will be a flagship phone called the Xiaomi 12T Pro. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this handset more power, it has a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the Xiaomi 12T Pro to make the gadget incredibly fast. This smartphone also has an Adreno 730 GPU under the hood. The smartphone’s display screen is 6.67 inches in size and has a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels. The brand-new Xiaomi
Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 134,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|176 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 120W
