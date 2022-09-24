Advertisement
  Xiaomi MIJIA Vacuum Cleaner 1S launched; features sweeping & mopping
Xiaomi MIJIA Vacuum Cleaner 1S launched; features sweeping & mopping

Xiaomi MIJIA Vacuum Cleaner 1S launched; features sweeping & mopping.

  • Xiaomi’s MIJIA robotic vacuum cleaner has been introduced in China.
  • It has a 4kPa fan and a 4-speed suction mode for a variety of cleaning jobs.
  • Users can also select a customized cleaning schedule for each room using an app.
The MIJIA robotic vacuum cleaner from Xiaomi has been introduced in China.

Automatic water loading and unloading is supported by the brand-new MIJIA Sweeping and Mopping Robot Vacuum Cleaner 1S.

When the cleaning agent is put in the cleaning base, it can be automatically distributed.

For a variety of cleaning jobs, the MIJIA sweeping and mopping robot includes a 4kPa fan and a 4-speed suction mode.

It has a camera and an AI graphics system to accurately determine the kind of room. For each room, users can also select a customized cleaning schedule.

In some cleaning conditions, the robot raises the mop on its own to improve cleaning and prevent dust contamination.

To avoid odor and humidity, the MIJIA sweeping and mopping robot vacuum cleaner uses hot air drying after each usage.

It can deliver hot air for up to two hours to effectively dry the machine. To offer specialized cleaning solutions in a secure home setting, the cleaning robot can be integrated into the MIJIA smart home ecosystem.

In China, pre-orders for the MIJIA 1S sweeping and mopping robot vacuum cleaner have begun at an initial price of 3,999 Yuan ($561).

There is currently no information on the device’s global availability. The gadget can be a crucial smart home accessory for always keeping your house immaculate.

Also Read

Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan & full specs
Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi's latest smartphone, the Civi 2, has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus...

 

 

