YouTube Music update improves Material You buttons

Replacement of rectangular shuffle button with pill-shaped button in playlist and album displays.

Google plans to roll out these features around the world in the coming months.

One of the most adaptable apps, YouTube Music is also constantly improving itself by adding new features. A while ago, a new look for playlists and albums on YouTube Music was rolled out. At first, it got to the tablets, and then some phones started getting it. Material You was also thought of when some of the changes were made. Users were able to have a more consistent UI experience as a result. Now, there is another update to YouTube Music that makes Material You look better. With the new update, the Material You buttons on YouTube Music have been changed.

Unfortunately, Google has been slow to release a YouTube Music user interface for Android mobile devices. But now that this feature is finally coming to us, it looks like the company has changed the shapes of the buttons and the way the app looks overall.

The first modification is the replacement of the rectangular shuffle button with a pill-shaped button in the playlist and album displays. Also, instead of the usual pill shape, the top of the home feed, which used to have mood filters like “Workout,” “Energize,” and “Relax,” is now made up of rectangular boxes with rounded corners.

The pill-shaped button now houses the More option next to playlists such as Listen again, Mixed for you, and so on. At the moment, not many users can use this feature, but some users can. Also, the company plans to roll out these features around the world in the coming months. Even though these are small changes, fans of YouTube Music Material you buttons will find that the app looks better and is easier to use.

