Google Pixel 7 Price and Specifications

Google Pixel 7 Price and features.

Google Pixel 7 is already a front-runner among the year’s most cheap smartphones. Even in Pakistan, this fantastic Google phone is great. The Google Pixel 7 price in USD is expected to be $ 712/.

Google’s upcoming low-cost gaming phone includes a 4614 mAh battery, 6.4-inch, 98.9 cm2 display, Google Tensor processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage, 50MP rear cameras, 8MP front cameras, sort of seafoam, kind of coral, and stormy black colors.

The best affordable Google phone in Pakistan is the Pixel 7. The battery on the Google Pixel 7 smartphone is by far the longest-lasting one we’ve ever tested.

Google Pixel 7 Price in Pakistan

Google Pixel 7 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 154,999.

Google Pixel 7 Specifications:

General

Brand Google Mobile Phone Model Name Google Pixel 7 Price Rs. 154,999 / € 950 / ₹ 79,486 / C$ 1,409 Release Date 28th May 2022 (Expected) Display 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 Processor Google Tensor RAM 8GB/12GB Inbuilt Storage 128GB/256GB Rear Cameras 50MP Selfie Camera 8MP Colours Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black Battery 4614 mAh

CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900

3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

CDMA2000 1xEV-DO

4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – GB7N6, G9S9B16

5G bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 257, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – G9S9B

1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – GB7N6

Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G Body & Design Dimensions 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 in)

Weight 207 g (7.30 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame

SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM

Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+

Size 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)

Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Extra Always-on display

Chipset Google Tensor (5 nm)

CPU Octa-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)

12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm Features Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama

Video

[email protected] /60fps, [email protected] /60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS Front Camera Camera Setup Single Resolution 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm

Features Auto-HDR, panorama

Video [email protected]

Charging Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 21W

Reverse wireless charging

