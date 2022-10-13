Advertisement
Google Pixel 7 Price and Specifications



Articles




  • Google Pixel 7 Price and features.

Google Pixel 7 is already a front-runner among the year’s most cheap smartphones. Even in Pakistan, this fantastic Google phone is great. The Google Pixel 7 price in USD is expected to be $ 712/.

Google’s upcoming low-cost gaming phone includes a 4614 mAh battery, 6.4-inch, 98.9 cm2 display, Google Tensor processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage, 50MP rear cameras, 8MP front cameras, sort of seafoam, kind of coral, and stormy black colors.

The best affordable Google phone in Pakistan is the Pixel 7. The battery on the Google Pixel 7 smartphone is by far the longest-lasting one we’ve ever tested.

Google Pixel 7 Price in Pakistan

Google Pixel 7 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 154,999.

Google Pixel 7 Specifications:

General

BrandGoogle Mobile Phone
Model NameGoogle Pixel 7
PriceRs. 154,999 / € 950 / ₹ 79,486 / C$ 1,409
Release Date28th May 2022 (Expected)
Display6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2
ProcessorGoogle Tensor
RAM8GB/12GB
Inbuilt Storage128GB/256GB
Rear Cameras50MP
Selfie Camera8MP
ColoursSorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black
Battery4614 mAh
Network

TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900
3G bandsHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – GB7N6, G9S9B16
5G bands1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 257, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – G9S9B
1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – GB7N6
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Body & Design

Dimensions158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 in)
Weight207 g (7.30 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
SIMNano-SIM and/or eSIM
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display

TypeAMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
Size6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
ExtraAlways-on display
Performance

Operating SystemAndroid 12
ChipsetGoogle Tensor (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G78 MP20
Card slotNo
RAM8GB/12GB
Storage128GB/256GB
Main Camera

Camera SetupDual
Resolution50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31 1.2µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm
FeaturesDual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS

Front Camera

Camera SetupSingle
Resolution8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
FeaturesAuto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Extra Features

LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 3.1
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Battery

TypeLi-Po 4614 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 21W
Reverse wireless charging
USB Power Delivery 3.0

