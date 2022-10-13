Google Pixel 7 Price and Specifications

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications. Google has now...
Google Pixel 7 is already a front-runner among the year’s most cheap smartphones. Even in Pakistan, this fantastic Google phone is great. The Google Pixel 7 price in USD is expected to be $ 712/.
Google’s upcoming low-cost gaming phone includes a 4614 mAh battery, 6.4-inch, 98.9 cm2 display, Google Tensor processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage, 50MP rear cameras, 8MP front cameras, sort of seafoam, kind of coral, and stormy black colors.
The best affordable Google phone in Pakistan is the Pixel 7. The battery on the Google Pixel 7 smartphone is by far the longest-lasting one we’ve ever tested.
Google Pixel 7 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 154,999.
|Brand
|Google Mobile Phone
|Model Name
|Google Pixel 7
|Price
|Rs. 154,999 / € 950 / ₹ 79,486 / C$ 1,409
|Release Date
|28th May 2022 (Expected)
|Display
|6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2
|Processor
|Google Tensor
|RAM
|8GB/12GB
|Inbuilt Storage
|128GB/256GB
|Rear Cameras
|50MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Colours
|Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black
|Battery
|4614 mAh
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – GB7N6, G9S9B16
|5G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 257, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – G9S9B
1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – GB7N6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Dimensions
|158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|207 g (7.30 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and/or eSIM
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra
|Always-on display
|Operating System
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Google Tensor (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Card slot
|No
|RAM
|8GB/12GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|Camera Setup
|Dual
|Resolution
|50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31 1.2µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
|Features
|Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.