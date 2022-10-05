Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Pixel Watch live images leaked

Google Pixel Watch live images leaked

Articles
Advertisement
Google Pixel Watch live images leaked

Google Pixel Watch live images leaked.

Advertisement
  • The Pixel Watch has surfaced in yet another live image leak.
  • This time, it can be seen being worn with the Apple Watch.
  • Google’s smartwatch will probably have GPS, NFC, WiFi, and Bluetooth functionality.
Advertisement

The Pixel Watch has surfaced in yet another live image leak, one day before the Made By Google launch event is scheduled to begin.

Let’s take a look. This time, it can be seen being worn with the Apple Watch. The most recent leak was posted on Reddit.

Live photos of the upcoming smartwatch from the Search Engine giant are available in the web article.

Interestingly enough, the Redditor provided pictures of himself wearing both the Apple Watch and the Pixel Watch at the same time.

In essence, this gives us a fantastic side-by-side comparison of the two premier wearable goods.

Advertisement

One of the most widely used smartwatch types worldwide is the Apple Watch. As a result, it provides a fair comparison to its most recent opponent, a brand-new premium flagship smartwatch.

According to the OP, when compared to the Apple Watch, Google’s initial smartwatch is actually quite sleek and fashionable.

The 41mm Apple Watch model is the type that the Redditor is sporting. According to what we currently know, the Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC-powered Google Pixel Watch will have a 1.2-inch circular OLED display.

32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM will be included with this processor. Additionally, it will feature heart rate sensors, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, and other physical tracking features.

It will also operate on Google’s Wear OS 3.5. The device will also probably have GPS, NFC, WiFi, and Bluetooth functionality.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL may get their last Android upgrade in October
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL may get their last Android upgrade in October

Google releases new Android updates on the first Monday of every month...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Captured with Live Hands-on Shots; New Design Confirms
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Captured with Live Hands-on Shots; New Design Confirms
OPPO A78 5G Launched with 90Hz Refresh Rate & 50 MP Camera
OPPO A78 5G Launched with 90Hz Refresh Rate & 50 MP Camera
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story