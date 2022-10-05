Google Pixel Watch live images leaked.

The Pixel Watch has surfaced in yet another live image leak.

The Pixel Watch has surfaced in yet another live image leak, one day before the Made By Google launch event is scheduled to begin.

Let’s take a look. This time, it can be seen being worn with the Apple Watch. The most recent leak was posted on Reddit.

Live photos of the upcoming smartwatch from the Search Engine giant are available in the web article.

Interestingly enough, the Redditor provided pictures of himself wearing both the Apple Watch and the Pixel Watch at the same time.

In essence, this gives us a fantastic side-by-side comparison of the two premier wearable goods.

One of the most widely used smartwatch types worldwide is the Apple Watch. As a result, it provides a fair comparison to its most recent opponent, a brand-new premium flagship smartwatch.

According to the OP, when compared to the Apple Watch, Google’s initial smartwatch is actually quite sleek and fashionable.

The 41mm Apple Watch model is the type that the Redditor is sporting. According to what we currently know, the Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC-powered Google Pixel Watch will have a 1.2-inch circular OLED display.

32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM will be included with this processor. Additionally, it will feature heart rate sensors, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, and other physical tracking features.

It will also operate on Google’s Wear OS 3.5. The device will also probably have GPS, NFC, WiFi, and Bluetooth functionality.

