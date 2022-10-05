The Gboard Bar keyboard is a joke made by Google Japan.

All of the keys are lined up in a single row 1.65 m long, which is a bit strange.

The company has put all the specs and instructions for building the keyboard on GitHub.

Advertisement

The Gboard Bar keyboard is a very strange device that was made by the Japanese branch of Google. All of the keys are lined up in a single row 1.65 m long, which is a bit strange.

At the same time, strange Japanese advertising says that developers will be able to use it to find bugs in the code, and other people say it can be used for other things.

The commercial says that, for example, the Gboard Bar will give you more personal space at work by keeping other people from getting too close.

At the same time, the video makes some strange points, like the fact that the user will always remember where each key is.

The “one-dimensional” panel also doesn’t take up much room on the table because it’s only a few centimetres thick.

Also, it is said that the cat can’t lie down on the keyboard anymore because it’s too uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Google Japan also says that the Gboard Bar can be used as a walking stick when going on long walks.

Note that the product looks more like a joke, and the company probably doesn’t expect to sell a lot of them.

But Google Japan has put all the specs and instructions for building the keyboard on GitHub, so anyone who likes the idea can try to build something similar.

Also Read Musk offers to complete the Twitter acquisition at the original price Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly volunteered to proceed with Twitter purchase....