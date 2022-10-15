Mark Zuckerberg faked about having VR legs

Advertisement
  • The Facebook founder appeared to flaunt his virtual legs during his keynote address.
  • However, astute programmers immediately noticed that the video was too smooth to have been created using VR technology.
  • Yet, in the end, they were correct.
Legs, a long-awaited improvement for virtual avatars, were introduced by Mark Zuckerberg. However, it appears that the demo video was a fraud.

The founder of Facebook appeared to flaunt his virtual legs on Tuesday by bouncing up and down during his keynote address at the Meta Connect conference.

However, astute programmers immediately noticed that the video was too smooth to have been created using VR technology. In the end, they were correct.

According to UploadVR, Meta’s demo of their future avatars with legs consisted on motion capture animations rather than live virtual reality.

In a subsequent statement, Meta stated that “the part featured animations developed from motion capture to offer this preview of what’s to come.”

In most modern films, motion capture technology—which has been available for a while—is employed. Consider all of the Marvel movies.

Although full-body avatars aren’t anticipated until the 2023 updates, Zuckerberg misled the public into thinking the technology was ready when, in reality, Meta may still be many years away.

There is no assurance that VR legs will resemble the demo we just watched, though they might in the future.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg said at the Meta Connect VR conference, “Seriously, legs are hard.” This is the reason why other virtual reality systems lack these as well.

Nevertheless, the founder of Facebook, who has invested billions of dollars in his concept of the “metaverse,” should not be seen in this light. The Meta division Reality Labs, which created the metaverse, lost $10.2 billion in 2021 and has lost about $6 billion this year.

Zuckerberg hasn’t even developed any VR legs to far.

