Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Taiwan should join China, and the prime of that country responded by saying the billionaire “doesn’t know anything” about the autonomous island.

The richest man in the world has incited rage in Taiwan as a result of a Financial Times interview he did that touched on Taiwan’s tense relationship with its enormous neighbor.

Beijing, which claims democracy as part of its territory, is always threatening to invade Taiwan and annex it.

Musk stated in the interview that he thought Taiwan should reach a “fairly tolerable” agreement with Beijing to become a “special administrative zone” of China. The interview was published on Friday.

Beijing manages Hong Kong and Macau using that model.

Although the great majority of Taiwanese have consistently rejected it, Beijing’s authorities have long advocated the same model for Taiwan.

After the president, Premier Su Tseng-chang is the highest-ranking politician in Taiwan to have responded to Musk’s remarks, which he rejected on Tuesday.

“Musk is a businessman,” Su told a parliamentary session. “He has a big car factory in Shanghai and he wants to promote his electric vehicles… a businessman may say this today and say that tomorrow”.

“Musk only speaks for himself but he really doesn’t know much about Taiwan and he also doesn’t understand cross-strait relations,” Su added.

The majority of Taiwanese people, according to polls, are not interested in having China as their ruler. This sentiment has become stronger as a result of Beijing’s extensive political crackdown in Hong Kong.

Musk is a well-known business figure for being quite outspoken, particularly on Twitter, where he routinely engages in social and geopolitical causes.

Many Chinese officials, notably Beijing’s envoy to Washington Qin Gang, hailed his remarks on Taiwan.

Over his ideas for stopping Russia’s invasion, Musk engaged in a social media debate with Ukrainian leaders last week, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Musk put up a peace plan that included holding new annexation referendums in Moscow-occupied Ukrainian territories under UN supervision, recognizing Russian sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, and designating Ukraine as a neutral state.

Kyiv’s ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk replied bluntly: “Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you.”

