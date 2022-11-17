Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan with 6.7-inch OLED screen

iPhone 11 pro max price in Pakistan and Specifications
Apple debuted iPhone 12 Pro Max with a full-screen display, a big battery, and an outstanding rear camera in Pakistan.
This high-end model’s next iteration is coming shortly. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple’s flagship model, hence it’s expensive.
This model contains unique features but is identical to the base model. The Apple A14 Bionic chipset will also power the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
SoC’s 6 GB RAM ensures a smooth experience. The iPhone 12 Max has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1284 by 2778 pixels. The screen has no borders or notch.
The new Apple Max iPhone 12 Pro will have triple cameras. Each lens captures 13-megapixel photos. The Apple 12 Pro Max boasts a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
4100 mAh battery. The forthcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max has a fingerprint scanner built into the display to prevent unauthorised access.
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 236,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 14.1
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|228 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3687 mAh
|Standby
|up to 20 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 80 hrs
|– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
