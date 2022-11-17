Advertisement
  Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan with 6.7-inch OLED screen
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan with 6.7-inch OLED screen

  • Apple debuted iPhone 12 Pro Max with a full-screen display, big battery.
  • The iPhone 12 Max has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1284 by 2778 pixels.
  • It also has a fingerprint scanner built into the display to prevent unauthorised access.
Apple debuted iPhone 12 Pro Max with a full-screen display, a big battery, and an outstanding rear camera in Pakistan.

This high-end model’s next iteration is coming shortly. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple’s flagship model, hence it’s expensive.

This model contains unique features but is identical to the base model. The Apple A14 Bionic chipset will also power the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

SoC’s 6 GB RAM ensures a smooth experience. The iPhone 12 Max has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1284 by 2778 pixels. The screen has no borders or notch.

The new Apple Max iPhone 12 Pro will have triple cameras. Each lens captures 13-megapixel photos. The Apple 12 Pro Max boasts a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

4100 mAh battery. The forthcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max has a fingerprint scanner built into the display to prevent unauthorised access.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 236,999/-

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specs

BUILDOSIOS 14.1
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
Weight228 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3687 mAh
Standbyup to 20 hrs
Musicplayup to 80 hrs
– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
iPhone 11 pro max price in Pakistan and Specifications
iPhone 11 pro max price in Pakistan and Specifications

iPhone 11 pro max price in Pakistan and features. Apple iphone 11...

