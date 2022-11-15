Google announced that Health Connect beta will be on Play

Advertisement
  Google has declared that the Health Connect beta will be available on the Play Store.
  The Google Health Connect app allows users to "share health and fitness data on Android devices with user consent".
  Users can earn rewards for activities completed in other apps through the platform's various connected services.
The Google Play Health connect app is getting a makeover and will soon be available for download. With this app, you can easily manage your privacy settings across all of your health, fitness, and well-being applications in one convenient location.

The two companies have collaborated on an app that will allow you to control all of your apps from a single interface. Google has declared that the Health Connect beta will be available on the Play Store.

The Google Health Connect app allows users to “share health and fitness data on Android devices with user consent.” Connected apps on the platform can exchange user information, allowing users to earn rewards for activities completed in other apps.

According to Google, Health Connect will do more than just facilitate the exchange of health and fitness information; it will also serve as a unified hub for all of your data’s privacy settings.

This page allows you to make changes to your data permission settings centrally, rather than in each individual app. Reportedly, this feature includes granular controls that let users “see which apps are accessing data at any given time.”

Ten or more fitness, health, and wellness apps, as claimed by Google, are compatible with the platform. Several examples are MyFitnessPal, Oura, Peloton, Samsung Health, Fitbit, and many more.


