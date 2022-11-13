Advertisement
  • Google now allows Spotify Premium payments outside Play Store
  • Spotify is among the first participants in Google’s UCB trial programme.
  • It allows customers to pay outside Google’s Play Store for music and other services.
  • Google is enabling non-gaming Play Store apps to join UCB.
Spotify is among the first participants in Google’s UCB trial programme. It now allows customers to pay outside Google’s Play Store.

Google and Spotify launched the programme in March, offering multiple payment choices. First available in Japan, Australia, and Europe. After a “good response and feedback,” Google is expanding to the U.S., Brazil, and South Africa. Spotify will roll out third-party payment to Android customers in the coming weeks so they may pick how to pay for a Premium subscription.
After it goes out, Spotify Premium subscribers can utilise the platform’s own service instead. Spotify’s invoicing service doesn’t track subscriptions, but Google does. Otherwise, you pay with your credit card and are done.
Google is enabling non-gaming Play Store apps to join UCB. Developers must follow Google’s UX guidelines to add the feature. Developers must offer an information and billing page when a user purchases a service, following the rules. Price must be prominently displayed.

We asked Google what it aims to accomplish with UCB and why gaming applications are banned. If we hear more, we’ll update.
We doubt Apple’s App Store will feature UCB. Apple dislikes third-party App Store payment alternatives. Telegram cracked down on iOS users making paid posts because it wasn’t getting a piece. Apple’s 2021 court battle with Epic Games over Fortnite follows similar tactics.

Change is likely. The Open Markets Act would prevent Google and Apple from harming competitors. Google seems eager to play nicer, but it’s unclear when Apple will.

