Nokia 2780 Flip price in Pakistan & features

The Nokia 2780 Flip has a 1.77-inch TFT screen, 5 megapixel digital camera, Kios 3.1 operating system, and 4G connectivity.

This will be the third 4G-enabled bar phone from the manufacturer.

While we don’t have an official release date yet, leaks indicate it will be available in the next few months.

Advertisement

Â The Nokia 2780 Flip, a new folding bar phone, will be released soon. The company’s goal is to revive the folding bar phone market. With its 1.77-inch TFT screen, 5 megapixel digital camera, Kios 3.1 operating system, and 4G connectivity, the new Nokia 2780 Flip is packed with cutting-edge capabilities.

This new Nokia Flip’s most notable upgrade is its 4G LTE connectivity. This will be the third 4G-enabled bar phone from the manufacturer. There’s 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of storage space on the device itself.

With its Qualcomm 215 chipset and 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, the new Nokia 2780’s Flip runs the popular Kiosk 3.1 operating system. They both contribute to the phone’s zippy processing performance.

The Nokia 2780 Flip has a 1.77-inch TFT display and a 2.7-inch LCD screen, the latter of which serves as the primary screen and provides an excellent interface for using the phone.

The new 2780 Flip has a 5 megapixel digital camera and a more powerful flash, making it ideal for photography even in dim conditions. The Nokia 2780 Flip has a larger battery that can go all day on a single charge thanks to its 1450 mAh capacity.

While we don’t have an official release window just yet, leaks have indicated that this bar phone will be available in the next few months. When Nokia releases the 2780 Flip, it will give Samsung a run for its money.

Advertisement

Nokia 2780 Flip price in Pakistan

The Nokia 2780 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 18,999/-

Nokia 2780 Flip specs

Build OS Kios 3.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.3 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A7 Chipset Qualcomm 215 GPU Adreno 308 Display Technology TFT LCD display Size 2.7 Inches Resolution 240 x 320 Pixels (~148 PPI) Extra Features 2ndy display: 1.77 Inches Memory Built-in 512MB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main 5 MP, LED Flash Features Video Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN Yes Bluetooth Bluetooth v4.2 GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Google Maps, YouTube, Web browser, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 1450 mAh

Also Read Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Features Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Nokia 105 4G phone is...