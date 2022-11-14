Nokia 2780 Flip price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Features
Â The Nokia 2780 Flip, a new folding bar phone, will be released soon. The company’s goal is to revive the folding bar phone market. With its 1.77-inch TFT screen, 5 megapixel digital camera, Kios 3.1 operating system, and 4G connectivity, the new Nokia 2780 Flip is packed with cutting-edge capabilities.
This new Nokia Flip’s most notable upgrade is its 4G LTE connectivity. This will be the third 4G-enabled bar phone from the manufacturer. There’s 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of storage space on the device itself.
With its Qualcomm 215 chipset and 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, the new Nokia 2780’s Flip runs the popular Kiosk 3.1 operating system. They both contribute to the phone’s zippy processing performance.
The Nokia 2780 Flip has a 1.77-inch TFT display and a 2.7-inch LCD screen, the latter of which serves as the primary screen and provides an excellent interface for using the phone.
The new 2780 Flip has a 5 megapixel digital camera and a more powerful flash, making it ideal for photography even in dim conditions. The Nokia 2780 Flip has a larger battery that can go all day on a single charge thanks to its 1450 mAh capacity.
While we don’t have an official release window just yet, leaks have indicated that this bar phone will be available in the next few months. When Nokia releases the 2780 Flip, it will give Samsung a run for its money.
The Nokia 2780 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 18,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Kios 3.1
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.3 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A7
|Chipset
|Qualcomm 215
|GPU
|Adreno 308
|Display
|Technology
|TFT LCD display
|Size
|2.7 Inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 Pixels (~148 PPI)
|Extra Features
|2ndy display: 1.77 Inches
|Memory
|Built-in
|512MB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Video
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth v4.2
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Google Maps, YouTube, Web browser, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 1450 mAh
