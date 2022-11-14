Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Nokia 2780 Flip price in Pakistan & features

Articles
  • The Nokia 2780 Flip has a 1.77-inch TFT screen, 5 megapixel digital camera, Kios 3.1 operating system, and 4G connectivity.
  • This will be the third 4G-enabled bar phone from the manufacturer.
  • While we don’t have an official release date yet, leaks indicate it will be available in the next few months.
Â The Nokia 2780 Flip, a new folding bar phone, will be released soon. The company’s goal is to revive the folding bar phone market. With its 1.77-inch TFT screen, 5 megapixel digital camera, Kios 3.1 operating system, and 4G connectivity, the new Nokia 2780 Flip is packed with cutting-edge capabilities.

This new Nokia Flip’s most notable upgrade is its 4G LTE connectivity. This will be the third 4G-enabled bar phone from the manufacturer. There’s 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of storage space on the device itself.

With its Qualcomm 215 chipset and 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, the new Nokia 2780’s Flip runs the popular Kiosk 3.1 operating system. They both contribute to the phone’s zippy processing performance.

The Nokia 2780 Flip has a 1.77-inch TFT display and a 2.7-inch LCD screen, the latter of which serves as the primary screen and provides an excellent interface for using the phone.

The new 2780 Flip has a 5 megapixel digital camera and a more powerful flash, making it ideal for photography even in dim conditions. The Nokia 2780 Flip has a larger battery that can go all day on a single charge thanks to its 1450 mAh capacity.

While we don’t have an official release window just yet, leaks have indicated that this bar phone will be available in the next few months. When Nokia releases the 2780 Flip, it will give Samsung a run for its money.

Nokia 2780 Flip price in Pakistan

The Nokia 2780 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 18,999/-

Nokia 2780 Flip specs

BuildOSKios 3.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.3 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A7
ChipsetQualcomm 215
GPUAdreno 308
DisplayTechnologyTFT LCD display
Size2.7 Inches
Resolution240 x 320 Pixels (~148 PPI)
Extra Features2ndy display: 1.77 Inches
MemoryBuilt-in512MB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain5 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesVideo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANYes
BluetoothBluetooth v4.2
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGoogle Maps, YouTube, Web browser, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 1450 mAh

Also Read

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Features
Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Features

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Nokia 105 4G phone is...

