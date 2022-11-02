Oppo A58 5G is now available with 50MP camera

In anticipation of Singles’ Day, a hugely famous shopping festival in China, Oppo has unveiled a brand-new low-cost phone in its native country. It is known as the A58 5G and should not be confused with the Oppo A17, which was just released and has a similar design and was unveiled in Europe a few months ago.

Specifications-wise, the A58 5G differs from the A17 in a key ways, including a new chipset and quick charging.

The Oppo A58 5G is identical to its European counterpart in terms of both design and display characteristics. The display is a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a typical 60Hz refresh rate and 720p resolution. The selfie camera is located in the waterdrop notch, and the fingerprint reader is on the right side. On the back, there are only two cameras.

When it comes to internal hardware, the A58 5G is different. It replaces the A17’s Helio G96 SoC with a Dimensity 700 processor. This is coupled with 6 to 8 GB RAM, and there is a microSD card slot for additional storage. Storage options include 128 GB and 256 GB.

The phone will have Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top in terms of software.

According to earlier reports, the phone would boast a 50MP primary camera and a mind-blowing 108MP secondary camera, but this didn’t materialize. Although the A58 5G’s secondary camera is simply a 2MP depth camera for portrait pictures, the device does boast a 50MP main camera. Up to 1080p 30 FPS can be captured on video.

An 8MP camera is housed in the waterdrop notch for selfies.

The A58 5G has 33W fast charging in addition to its 5,000 mAh battery, which should enable speedy top-ups, unlike the Oppo A17.

