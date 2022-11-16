Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is now on sale, and buyers have the choice of purchasing a handset with either 128 or 512 gigabytes of internal storage.

Surprisingly, each model makes use of the same quantity of RAM (8 GB).

If you go with the model that supports two SIM cards, you have the option of increasing the storage capacity by inserting a second SIM card that is capable of holding up to one terabyte of data.

In addition, this Android 9.0-powered tablet has a chipset that is either an Exynos 9820 or a Qualcomm SD 855, depending on the market and the options you choose.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 34,999 – 55,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
Weight157 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP12
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Always-on display
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
CAMERAMainTriple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
Features2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
Front10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
