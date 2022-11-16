Spotify Video Podcasting Expands Globally

Spotify is making video podcasting available to creators in more than 180 markets around the world.

This will put the music streaming service in direct competition with YouTube.

The company won’t say how well its video podcasts are doing right now.

The Spotify Video Podcasting tools were first tested by more people last year. In April, they went live in a few key markets, including the U.S. The company then made it available in six more countries, including parts of Europe, this summer.

This will put the music streaming service in direct competition with YouTube, where video podcasts are becoming more and more popular. Last year, YouTube hired Kai Chuk, a podcast executive, to lead its work in the space.

There were rumours that YouTube would pay popular podcasters to film their shows. YouTube took a big step forward in this area in August when it launched a dedicated podcast homepage in the U.S.

Both companies try to be the best, which is why Spotify is happy to talk about how it is adding more ways to record videos. The company won’t say anything about how well its video podcasts are doing right now, either in terms of how many people make them or how many people watch them. Also, the only thing the company said in response to our questions was that it was “excited about the growth.”

It’s important to note that both Spotify Originals and other shows, like “Call Her Daddy,” “Diary of a CEO,” and “Always Sunny Podcast,” have been added to the list of video podcasts on Spotify.

Spotify did not elaborate on whether or not its video podcasts have increased the amount of time listeners spend watching the episodes on their mobile devices and computers.

The organisation, however, has observed that producers need not make a complete transition to video in order to benefit from the new medium. However, they might choose to broaden their audience appeal by supplementing their audio-only podcasts with video episodes.

After spending more than $1 billion on podcast-related acquisitions, music streaming service Spotify is putting a lot of emphasis on video and other non-video content.

While Spotify is still in investment mode for podcasts, CEO Daniel Ek said during Spotify’s 2022 investor day event that the vertical has the potential for a 40-50% gross margin.

