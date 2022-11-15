Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno has released the Spark 4 Lite with cheaper price in Pakistan. Chinese giant makes progress by releasing more smartphones. Tecno Spark 4 Lite costs 14499 rupees. Explore the smartphone’s features.
The new Tecno Spark 4 Lite’s 6.52-inch screen will give full HD+ resolution. Tecno Spark 4’s dot-notch screen has 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls. The back of the gadget has a single 8-megapixel camera, meaning the front and back cameras are identical.
A22 powers the smartphone. Tecno’s Spark 4 Lite has 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. This is ample for a budget phone, but manufacturers have provided the Tecno 4 Lite the ability to add an external microSD card up to 256 gigabytes.
The new budget-friendly phone doesn’t lack a fingerprint reader. Tecno Spark 4 Lite has Face Unlock 2.0 with Closed-Eyes Detection. Spark 4 Lite can recognise you even when you’re sleeping or closing your eyes. 4 Lite’s 4000 mAh battery will keep it running for a long period. Samsung has a rival.
The Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 14,500/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|166.8 x 75.8 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Vacation Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8Ghz Quad Core
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBV2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
