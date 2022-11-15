Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Spark 4 Lite’s 6.52-inch screen will give full HD+ resolution with 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls.

Tecno has released the Spark 4 Lite with cheaper price in Pakistan. Chinese giant makes progress by releasing more smartphones. Tecno Spark 4 Lite costs 14499 rupees. Explore the smartphone’s features.

The new Tecno Spark 4 Lite’s 6.52-inch screen will give full HD+ resolution. Tecno Spark 4’s dot-notch screen has 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls. The back of the gadget has a single 8-megapixel camera, meaning the front and back cameras are identical.

A22 powers the smartphone. Tecno’s Spark 4 Lite has 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. This is ample for a budget phone, but manufacturers have provided the Tecno 4 Lite the ability to add an external microSD card up to 256 gigabytes.

The new budget-friendly phone doesn’t lack a fingerprint reader. Tecno Spark 4 Lite has Face Unlock 2.0 with Closed-Eyes Detection. Spark 4 Lite can recognise you even when you’re sleeping or closing your eyes. 4 Lite’s 4000 mAh battery will keep it running for a long period. Samsung has a rival.

Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 14,500/-

Tecno Spark 4 Lite specs

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Hios Dimensions 166.8 x 75.8 x 8.4mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Vacation Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.8Ghz Quad Core Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB) Camera Main 8 MP, Dual LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBV2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

