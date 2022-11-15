Advertisement
  Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
  • Tecno Spark 4 Lite’s 6.52-inch screen will give full HD+ resolution with 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls.
  • Smartphone has 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM.
  • Tecno has released the Spark 4 Lite with cheaper price in Pakistan.
Tecno has released the Spark 4 Lite with cheaper price in Pakistan. Chinese giant makes progress by releasing more smartphones. Tecno Spark 4 Lite costs 14499 rupees. Explore the smartphone’s features.

The new Tecno Spark 4 Lite’s 6.52-inch screen will give full HD+ resolution. Tecno Spark 4’s dot-notch screen has 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls. The back of the gadget has a single 8-megapixel camera, meaning the front and back cameras are identical.

A22 powers the smartphone. Tecno’s Spark 4 Lite has 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. This is ample for a budget phone, but manufacturers have provided the Tecno 4 Lite the ability to add an external microSD card up to 256 gigabytes.

The new budget-friendly phone doesn’t lack a fingerprint reader. Tecno Spark 4 Lite has Face Unlock 2.0 with Closed-Eyes Detection. Spark 4 Lite can recognise you even when you’re sleeping or closing your eyes. 4 Lite’s 4000 mAh battery will keep it running for a long period. Samsung has a rival.

Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 14,500/-

Tecno Spark 4 Lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIHios
Dimensions166.8 x 75.8 x 8.4mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Vacation Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.8Ghz Quad Core
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
CameraMain8 MP, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBV2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro will have a 6.8-inch screen. The new...

