Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & features

  • The Vivo V26 Pro’s 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) 1080 x 2400-pixel display lets you play games and watch movies.
  • The phone will also have multiple storage options.
  • Smartphone sensors may include light, proximity, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.
Vivo introduced the new Vivo V26 Pro with reasonable price in Pakistan. the smartphone has amazing specs. For 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage, the smartphone is affordable for salaried class.
The Android v12-powered Vivo V26 Pro may have a 4800 mAh battery that lets you play games, listen to music, watch movies, and do other things for longer without worrying about battery degradation.
The Vivo smartphone may have a single rear camera. To take lifelike photos, there will be 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras. The Vivo V26 Pro will include a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Vivo V26 Pro’s 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) 1080 x 2400-pixel display lets you play games and watch movies. Vivo V26 Pro may also have Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) for smooth multitasking.

The phone will also have multiple storage options. You may keep local data, videos, images, movies, songs, and other items without worrying about space.

The Vivo V26 Pro may feature WiFi – 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth – v5.3, 5G (network not rolled out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G. Smartphone sensors may include light, proximity, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 113840/-

Vivo V26 Pro specs

BrandVivo
ModelV26 Pro
Operating SystemAndroid v12
Sim SlotsDual SIM, GSM+GSM
Sim SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
Fingerprint SensorYes
Rear Camera64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera32 MP
Design (1)
ColoursBlack, Gold
Display (8)
Screen Size6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Screen Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
Aspect Ratio20:9
Bezelless DisplayYes, with punch-hole display
Pixel Density393 ppi
Display TypeAMOLED
Refresh Rate120 Hz
Touch ScreenYes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Performance (5)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000
ProcessorOcta core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Architecture64 bit
GraphicsMali-G710 MP10
Ram12 GB
Storage (1)
Internal Memory256 GB
Camera (10)
Camera SetupSingle
Resolution64 MP, Primary Camera, 8 MP, 2 MP
Auto FocusYes
FlashYes, LED Flash
Image Resolution9000 x 7000 Pixels
SettingsExposure compensation, ISO control
Shooting ModesContinuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Camera FeaturesDigital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Video RecordingYes
Front Camera Resolution32 MP, Primary Camera
Battery (4)
Capacity4800 mAh
TypeLi-Polymer
Quick ChargingYes, Fast, 100W
Usb TypecYes
Network Connectivity (11)
Sim SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network Support5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
VolteYes
Sim 14G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
Sim 24G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
Wifi802.11, b/g/n
Wifi FeaturesMobile Hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3
Gpswith A-GPS, Glonass
NfcYes
Usb ConnectivityMass storage device, USB charging
Multimedia (2)
LoudspeakerYes
Audio JackUSB Type-C
Special Features (3)
Fingerprint SensorYes
Fingerprint Sensor PositionOn-Screen
Other SensorsLight sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Warranty (1)
Warranty1 Year Manufacturer Warranty
