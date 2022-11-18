Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo V26 Pro’s 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) 1080 x 2400-pixel display lets you play games and watch movies.
Vivo introduced the new Vivo V26 Pro with reasonable price in Pakistan. the smartphone has amazing specs. For 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage, the smartphone is affordable for salaried class. The Android v12-powered Vivo V26 Pro may have a 4800 mAh battery that lets you play games, listen to music, watch movies, and do other things for longer without worrying about battery degradation. The Vivo smartphone may have a single rear camera. To take lifelike photos, there will be 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras. The Vivo V26 Pro will include a 32 MP selfie camera.
The Vivo V26 Pro's 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) 1080 x 2400-pixel display lets you play games and watch movies. Vivo V26 Pro may also have Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) for smooth multitasking.
The phone will also have multiple storage options.
The Vivo V26 Pro may feature WiFi – 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth – v5.3, 5G (network not rolled out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G. Smartphone sensors may include light, proximity, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.