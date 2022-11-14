Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & features

A Chinese company called Vivo is making a new phone in its Y-series line.

The new phone will be low-end and will be called the Vivo Y21t

The phone has a 6.51 inches screen.

Advertisement

Vivo will soon put the Y21t on the market. A Chinese company called Vivo is making a new phone in its Y-series line.

The new phone will be low-end and will be called the Vivo Y21t.

Also, the exchange rates for AED to PKR and other currencies in Pakistan on September 7, 2022,

The new phone will have the powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU (6 nm).

This chipset is used in mid-range smartphones like the Vivo Y21t, which is made more powerful by its 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The device has an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen. The screen on the phone is 6.51 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1600.

Advertisement

Also Read Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & special features Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is developing a new Y-series gadget. The new...

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Vivo Y21t specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.26 x 76.08 x 8.0mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Blue, Pearl White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+2GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W