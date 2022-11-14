Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • WhatsApp is introducing Android beta with mobile companion
WhatsApp is introducing Android beta with mobile companion

WhatsApp is introducing Android beta with mobile companion

Articles
Advertisement
WhatsApp is introducing Android beta with mobile companion

WhatsApp is introducing  Android beta with mobile companion

Advertisement
  • WhatsApp is releasing an Android beta with a companion mode for cellphones.
  • Companion mode allows users to attach their account to other devices like a tablet.
  • Even if a user is accessing WhatsApp from a connected smartphone, all calls.
Advertisement

Previous WhatsApp features let you link to other Android devices without an internet connection on the primary device. On the other hand, WhatsApp has recently developed a Companion mode that allows users to attach their account to other devices like a tablet. So, from now on, you can log into WhatsApp on two separate gadgets.

WaBetaInfo claims that the instant messaging service is releasing an Android beta with a companion mode for cellphones. Within the setup process, you’ll have the option to add a linked device. Up to four devices can be connected at once. It also means that one can attach more than two mobile devices to his/her WhatsApp account.

However, once a WhatsApp account has been linked to a new mobile phone, the chat history from the primary device will be synchronised across all linked devices. Even if a user is accessing WhatsApp from a connected smartphone, all calls and messages will still remain encrypted end-to-end. According to the paper, your encryption is always protected because messages are delivered to all of your devices simultaneously.

This beta version of WhatsApp won’t have all functions, though. Some users of the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android have access to this function. In the upcoming weeks, WhatsApp will expand access to this new feature.

Also Read

WhatsApp Launches Communities Feature, Increasing Group Capacity to 1024 Users
WhatsApp Launches Communities Feature, Increasing Group Capacity to 1024 Users

WhatsApp, an instant messaging service, today unveiled a significant update Update was...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & special features
Realme GT Neo 5 to support 240W super fast charging
Realme GT Neo 5 to support 240W super fast charging
Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & full specifications
iPhone 13 price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 13 price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story