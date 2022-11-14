WhatsApp is introducing  Android beta with mobile companion

WhatsApp is releasing an Android beta with a companion mode for cellphones.

Companion mode allows users to attach their account to other devices like a tablet.

Even if a user is accessing WhatsApp from a connected smartphone, all calls.

Previous WhatsApp features let you link to other Android devices without an internet connection on the primary device. On the other hand, WhatsApp has recently developed a Companion mode that allows users to attach their account to other devices like a tablet. So, from now on, you can log into WhatsApp on two separate gadgets.

WaBetaInfo claims that the instant messaging service is releasing an Android beta with a companion mode for cellphones. Within the setup process, you’ll have the option to add a linked device. Up to four devices can be connected at once. It also means that one can attach more than two mobile devices to his/her WhatsApp account.

However, once a WhatsApp account has been linked to a new mobile phone, the chat history from the primary device will be synchronised across all linked devices. Even if a user is accessing WhatsApp from a connected smartphone, all calls and messages will still remain encrypted end-to-end. According to the paper, your encryption is always protected because messages are delivered to all of your devices simultaneously.

This beta version of WhatsApp won’t have all functions, though. Some users of the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android have access to this function. In the upcoming weeks, WhatsApp will expand access to this new feature.

