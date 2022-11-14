Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco C40 price in Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi Poco C40 price in Pakistan & Features

  • Xiaomi Poco C40 is powered by an Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 64 GB of internal storage.
  • Xiaomi’s C40 will include a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2- megapixel depth sensor.
  • This phone has a huge display and an equally large battery.
Xiaomi released Poco C40 with fair price in Pakistan. The firm will release a smartphone, and it will be one of the company’s budget offerings, part of the Poco line. Xiaomi Poco C40 is the name of the brand new product.

One of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the JLQ JR510, will provide power to the gadget (11 nm). The new Poco C40 from Xiaomi is powered by an Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor.

The screen on this soon-to-be-released smartphone is a massive 6.71 inches in size. The new Xiaomi Poco C40 utilises a Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1650 Pixels, making it a full-HD gadget.

A Mali-G57 MC1 graphics processing unit is also included. The maximum amount of RAM in the Poco C40 by Xiaomi is 3/4 gigabytes, so you can rest assured that your phone will run at a lightning-fast pace thanks to its robust RAM.

The Xiaomi C40 has 64 GB of internal storage, thus your data is effectively endless. The smartphone has a dual camera arrangement on the back. Xiaomi’s C40 will include a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For improved quality and convenience, this phone’s front-facing camera will sport 5 megapixels. The fingerprint reader on the back of the Xiaomi Poco C40 keeps it safe from thieves.

This phone has a huge display and an equally large battery. The Poco C40 has a (Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh battery, which should be more than sufficient for your needs. Additionally, an 18W “Fast” battery charger is included. The smartphone industry now has a new rival to Samsung and the like.

Xiaomi Poco C40 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco C40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Poco C40 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions169.6 x 76.6 x 9.2 mm
Weight204 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Yellow, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetJLQ JR510 (11 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC1
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.71 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Concore Glass
Extra Features400 nits
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

