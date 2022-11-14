Xiaomi Poco C40 price in Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi will release the POCO C40, a smartphone featuring a 48MP triple camera
The POCO C40, POCO F4 GT, POCO X4 Pro 5G, and POCO...
Xiaomi released Poco C40 with fair price in Pakistan. The firm will release a smartphone, and it will be one of the company’s budget offerings, part of the Poco line. Xiaomi Poco C40 is the name of the brand new product.
One of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the JLQ JR510, will provide power to the gadget (11 nm). The new Poco C40 from Xiaomi is powered by an Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor.
The screen on this soon-to-be-released smartphone is a massive 6.71 inches in size. The new Xiaomi Poco C40 utilises a Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1650 Pixels, making it a full-HD gadget.
A Mali-G57 MC1 graphics processing unit is also included. The maximum amount of RAM in the Poco C40 by Xiaomi is 3/4 gigabytes, so you can rest assured that your phone will run at a lightning-fast pace thanks to its robust RAM.
The Xiaomi C40 has 64 GB of internal storage, thus your data is effectively endless. The smartphone has a dual camera arrangement on the back. Xiaomi’s C40 will include a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
For improved quality and convenience, this phone’s front-facing camera will sport 5 megapixels. The fingerprint reader on the back of the Xiaomi Poco C40 keeps it safe from thieves.
This phone has a huge display and an equally large battery. The Poco C40 has a (Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh battery, which should be more than sufficient for your needs. Additionally, an 18W “Fast” battery charger is included. The smartphone industry now has a new rival to Samsung and the like.
The Xiaomi Poco C40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|169.6 x 76.6 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|204 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Yellow, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|JLQ JR510 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC1
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.71 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Concore Glass
|Extra Features
|400 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
