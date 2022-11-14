Xiaomi Poco C40 price in Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi Poco C40 is powered by an Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 64 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi’s C40 will include a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2- megapixel depth sensor.

This phone has a huge display and an equally large battery.

Xiaomi released Poco C40 with fair price in Pakistan. The firm will release a smartphone, and it will be one of the company’s budget offerings, part of the Poco line. Xiaomi Poco C40 is the name of the brand new product.

One of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the JLQ JR510, will provide power to the gadget (11 nm). The new Poco C40 from Xiaomi is powered by an Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor.

The screen on this soon-to-be-released smartphone is a massive 6.71 inches in size. The new Xiaomi Poco C40 utilises a Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1650 Pixels, making it a full-HD gadget.

A Mali-G57 MC1 graphics processing unit is also included. The maximum amount of RAM in the Poco C40 by Xiaomi is 3/4 gigabytes, so you can rest assured that your phone will run at a lightning-fast pace thanks to its robust RAM.

The Xiaomi C40 has 64 GB of internal storage, thus your data is effectively endless. The smartphone has a dual camera arrangement on the back. Xiaomi’s C40 will include a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For improved quality and convenience, this phone’s front-facing camera will sport 5 megapixels. The fingerprint reader on the back of the Xiaomi Poco C40 keeps it safe from thieves.

This phone has a huge display and an equally large battery. The Poco C40 has a (Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh battery, which should be more than sufficient for your needs. Additionally, an 18W “Fast” battery charger is included. The smartphone industry now has a new rival to Samsung and the like.

Xiaomi Poco C40 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco C40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Poco C40 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 169.6 x 76.6 x 9.2 mm Weight 204 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Yellow, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset JLQ JR510 (11 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC1 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Concore Glass Extra Features 400 nits Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent ), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

