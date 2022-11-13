YouTube’s Live Streaming Gets Upgrade

Live Q&A is a new feature that will be added to the video-sharing platform.

YouTube wants to add a new feature to live streams that will make them more interactive and help streamers and viewers connect better than before. Live Q&A is a new feature that will be added to the video-sharing platform. It will work the same way as Live Chat, but it will be set up differently to make it easier to ask questions.

During a live stream, the new Q&A feature can be used in the Live Control room. Alongside the Live Q&A feature, the update will also add Live Polls to the table. This will also work with the existing Live Chat system, so banned words will be filtered out automatically and you can also report certain questions.

Moderators on a live stream won’t be able to control Live Q&A or Polls unless they have Manager or Editor channel rights. Moderators will be able to look at the list of questions and choose which ones to answer.

Questions will be put in order of when they were asked, and once the number of questions reaches 200, older questions will start to disappear. This feature will only let you ask one question per minute so that things don’t get too crazy.

It’s important to note that Live Q&A and Polls will not work on smartphones, and details from a Q&A session will not be saved in YouTube Analytics.

YouTube has recently made some big changes, such as a Darker Mode, an Ambient Mode, and a new look for YouTube Music.

In an effort to stop fake messages and spam on the platform, the app also gave each user an official handle, like Twitter and other sites. This gives everyone a unique official username that makes it easy to tell the difference between a real YouTuber and a possible fake account.

