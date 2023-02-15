OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The device includes 12 GB of RAM and a 48 MP primary camera.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a powerful smartphone, and it is now available for purchase. In terms of price and specifications, it is one of the best smartphones available.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor powers the OnePlus 9 Pro. It is widely used on high-end smartphones.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive display with a 1440 x 3216 full-HD resolution.

The phone has a quad-camera setup on the back. The primary camera has 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera has 16 megapixels.

The device comes with 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. A 4500 mAh quick-charging battery powers the device.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 163.2 x 73. 6 x 8. 7 mm Weight 197 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 DISPLAY Technology LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits ( peak (~90.3% screen-to-body ratio), MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP , f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 48 MP, Dual LED Flash Features Hasselblad optics, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery