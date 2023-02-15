OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
Articles
  • The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 888 processor.
  • The device includes 12 GB of RAM and a 48 MP primary camera.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is a powerful smartphone, and it is now available for purchase. In terms of price and specifications, it is one of the best smartphones available.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor powers the OnePlus 9 Pro. It is widely used on high-end smartphones.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive display with a 1440 x 3216 full-HD resolution.

The phone has a quad-camera setup on the back. The primary camera has 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera has 16 megapixels.

The device comes with 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. A 4500 mAh quick-charging battery powers the device.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMorning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO Fluid2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak(~90.3% screen-to-body ratio),
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 48 MP, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad optics, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery
