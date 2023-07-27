TikTok competes with Twitter and Threads through text-only posts

TikTok has introduced a new feature that allows users to post text-only posts.

Additionally, users can tag others and use hashtags to enhance their text-based content.

The new feature is still under development, and it is not yet clear how popular it will be.

Advertisement

TikTok introduces text-only posts, a notable change for a platform known for short videos, bringing it closer to Twitter and Threads in this aspect.

TikTok‘s recent update, introducing text-only posts, is the latest development in the ever-evolving social media landscape. It comes in the wake of Twitter’s rebranding to ‘X’ and Meta’s launch of its text-based social media app, Threads, earlier this month.

TikTok made the announcement about the update in a blog post on Monday night, but some users claim they have been using this feature since June, likely during an early testing phase.

“With text posts, we’re expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine.”

TikTok’s latest feature allows users to share posts without the usual background visuals like videos and photos. The new text-post feature does not have a specific name.

Advertisement

Before the introduction of the text-only post format, TikTok users had the option to overlay text on video and image posts, add text in captions and comments, and even create their own text-only posts by sharing screenshots of text-based content from external sources like other social media apps or text message dialogues.

Also Read Mobile internet plans in UAE to get 50% discount The UAE telecom authority announces a 50% discount on mobile and Internet...

TikTok‘s text posts offer the same level of personalization as video and photo posts, allowing users to add music, background colors, and stickers. Additionally, users can tag others and use hashtags to enhance their text-based content.

A TikTok spokesperson confirmed that text posts can contain up to 1,000 characters. However, the app will retain its character limitations for video descriptions at 2,200 characters and comments at 150 characters, as stated by the company.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement