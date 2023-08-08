Meta faces million-crown daily fine in Norway for privacy breaches

Meta Platforms will face a daily fine of 1 million crowns for privacy breaches in Norway.

The fine resulted from Datatilsynet’s July 17 warning due to Meta’s inaction on identified privacy violations.

Meta intends to secure EU user consent for targeted ads in line with privacy concerns.

The regulator’s action is aimed at Meta’s collection of user information in Norway, which includes locations, for the purpose of tailored behavioral ads, a tactic used by many big tech firms. The fine will apply until November 3, and its continuation or potential permanence will depend on the European Data Protection Board’s choice.

Tobias Judin, who leads Datatilsynet’s international division, highlighted the upcoming outcomes, saying, “Starting from the upcoming Monday, a daily penalty of 1 million crowns will be in effect.” This action showcases the authority’s commitment to maintaining data protection norms in Norway and potentially throughout Europe.

While Norway isn’t part of the European Union, it operates in the European single market. This means that if the matter is brought to the European Data Protection Board, it could have wider implications. However, Datatilsynet hasn’t taken this step yet.

Facing regulatory issues, Meta has revealed plans to ask for user permission in the European Union before using their Facebook and Instagram activities for personalized ads by businesses. This change is in line with a directive from Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner in January urging Meta to reconsider the legal foundation for ad targeting in the area.

With the fine’s deadline approaching, Meta Platforms is likely to face heightened examination not only within Norway but also from other European data protection bodies.

