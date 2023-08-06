Poco M6 Pro debuts with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 & 50 MP camera

Poco has introduced the Poco M6 Pro, a smartphone with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip.

The phone has a 6.79″ 90Hz FullHD+ LCD screen, a 50 MP primary rear camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Redmi 12 5G is a rebranded version of the Poco M6 Pro and is available in three memory options.

As announced, Poco has introduced the Poco M6 Pro today, equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. It’s available in two memory options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Additionally, it features a microSD card slot allowing storage expansion up to 1TB and operates on Android 13-based MIUI 14 upon unboxing. Poco has committed to providing two significant Android version upgrades and three years of security updates, although the frequency of the security updates isn’t specified.

The Poco M6 Pro centers on a 6.79″ 90Hz FullHD+ LCD screen featuring a peak brightness of 550 nits and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass, although the specific version isn’t specified by Poco.

The Poco M6 Pro features a centered punch-hole design on its screen to accommodate the 8MP front camera. On the back, there’s a glass panel housing two cameras: a 50 MP primary and a 2 MP depth sensor. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged through the USB-C port at speeds of up to 18W, although the included adapter supports up to 22.5W charging.

Other notable features of the Poco M6 Pro encompass 5G connectivity, an IR Blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also holds an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. If this seems familiar, it’s because the Poco M6 Pro is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi 12 5G, which was recently launched in India with a distinct rear cover design. It’s worth noting that Xiaomi hasn’t made any specific software commitments for the Redmi 12 5G.

Starting August 9, the Poco M6 Pro will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart in India. It is offered in Power Black and Forest Green color options, with the 4GB/64GB variant priced at INR 10,999 ($135/€120) and the 6GB/128GB model at INR 12,999 ($160/€140). Customers using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card will receive an instant discount of INR1,000 ($12 or €11) when buying the smartphone.

In contrast, the Redmi 12 5G is available in three memory options: 4GB/128GB priced at INR 11,999 ($145/€130), 6GB/12GB priced at INR 13,499 ($165/€150), and 8GB/256GB priced at INR 15,499 ($190/€170).

