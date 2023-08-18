Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan & Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for high performance.

Offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for efficient multitasking.

Extended battery life ensures lasting usage throughout the day.

Advertisement

Realme is soon releasing the 11 5G smartphone, featuring a strong 5G capability, a smooth display, a high-performance processor, and extended battery life.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Realme 11 5G includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The phone has a dual 64 MP + 2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. It supports various features like wide-angle, panorama, HDR, and 1080p video at 30 fps. The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33W.

Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-

Realme 11 5G specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI search Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions 159.8 x 72.9 x 7.9 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Orange FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 1000 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.1, 24mm (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market/region dependent), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

Also Read Realme C51 price in Pakistan & specifications Realme has launched the C51 series, which offers budget-friendly smartphones with powerful 4G...