Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ to have a flat design

After addressing foldable phones, attention now shifts to leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

A rumor suggests design changes for the Galaxy S24 and S24+, particularly regarding the side frame.

The choice could be influenced by design trends or Samsung’s belief in enhancing the Galaxy S24’s design.

Advertisement

Now that Samsung‘s foldable phones are addressed, the focus shifts to leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. The latest rumor pertains to design changes for the Galaxy S24 and S24+.

Reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe suggests that Samsung is likely to redesign the side frame to align closely with the aesthetics of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5. Presently, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ have flat backs but a slightly protruding middle frame, which is anticipated to be modified.

The choice might be influenced by external factors, considering the prevailing design trends favor flat and sharp-edged aesthetics over the last few years. Alternatively, Samsung could believe that such a modification would enhance the design of the Galaxy S24, regardless of prevailing trends.

The report doesn’t touch on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As with previous Galaxy S lineups, the Ultra model is likely to follow a distinct path. Samsung often distinguishes the Ultra variant with a slightly modified design, making it easily recognizable.

Also Read Vivo V29e is set to be announced on August 28 The Vivo V29e will be launched in India on August 28 at...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.