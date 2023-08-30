Samsung One UI 5.1.1 update brings new features and improvements to Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3

Samsung has made waves in the tech world this month with its official announcement of the rollout of One UI 5.1.1. This highly anticipated update is set to breathe new life into older foldable devices, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold4, which received it promptly.

This build, originally featured on the new Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, comes with a host of additional features that promise to enhance user experiences.

Samsung has not forgotten about its previous foldable models, the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, and has initiated the rollout of One UI 5.1.1 in Europe and Asia.

The updates, named F926BXXU5FWH5 for the Fold3 and F711BXXU6FWH3 for the Flip3, bring the August 2023 security patch level along with a range of new functionalities.

Both the Fold3 and the Flip3 now offer improved app previews on the Recents screen, simplified transitions from pop-up view to split screen, and the ability to restore pop-ups to the screen’s edge.

Furthermore, more apps can harness the power of Flex Mode, along with a customizable Flex Mode toolbar that boasts enhanced media controls.

Enhancements extend beyond aesthetics. Quick Share has been refined, and Samsung Health now offers advanced sleep coaching, skin temperature measurements during sleep, and improved workout summaries, goals, rewards, and badges.

The Camera app boasts additional date and time watermark styles, remaster previews and easy-to-apply effects. Plus, users can now copy and paste filters and tones from one image to another.

Additional features include two-handed drag-and-drop functionality, layout improvements in Samsung Internet, enhanced memory management in Device Care, and app cache information in My Files.

The Fold3 receives bonus features, such as an improved Flex Mode layout for the camera’s Pro modes and the ability to preview apps by hovering the S Pen over floating app icons.

While these updates are certainly exciting, it’s important to note that their rollout may be staggered, so some users might have to wait a bit before enjoying these enhancements on their Fold3 and Flip3 devices.