Honor X6a price in Pakistan & specifications

Honor X6a is powered by a 5200 mAh battery capacity.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch display.

The device comes with a Mediatek Helio G36 chipset.

Advertisement

Honor, the smartphone giant, recently unveiled the X6a series, hinting at the imminent launch of their brand new Honor X6a smartphone. Rumors suggest the launch may happen in the upcoming days as it circulates on the internet.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called PowerVR GE8320.

It comes with a 6.56-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Honor X6a boasts an attractive camera design, featuring a Triple-camera setup with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors and an LED flash. For selfies, it has a single 5 MP sensor hidden under the waterdrop notch.

The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5200 mAh with fast charging supports at 22.5 W.

Advertisement

Honor X6a price in Pakistan

Honor X6a price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Honor X6a specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MagicOS 7.1 Dimensions 163.3 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cyan Lake, Midnight Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek Helio G36 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology TFT LCD display, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Portrait, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, Document viewer, Photo video/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh – Fast battery 22.5W wired, 31% in 20 min (advertised)

Also Read Google Gboard Adds AI-Powered Proofreading Feature Gboard on Android: New AI-powered "Proofread" feature. Upcoming Gboard features: AI sticker...