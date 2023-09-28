iPhone 15 Pro users face overheating complaints

While the iPhone 15 Pro series has received praise for its impressive features, many early adopters are experiencing a common problem: their phones are getting too hot. This issue has been reported by users since the phones were released on September 22, despite Apple’s use of a titanium casing and a more powerful A17 Pro chip.

Users have taken to Apple’s support forum and social media to express their frustration. Some say the phones get so hot that they can’t hold them comfortably, even after short activities like phone calls or browsing social media. Some users have used temperature scanners to measure the heat, and videos online show temperatures as high as 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

“I just got the iPhone 15 Pro today and it’s so hot I can’t even hold it for very long.” This sentiment was echoed by another user who stated, “I got the iPhone 15 Pro as well, and it’s overheating when I’m on a phone call for like 8-10 minutes.” one user expressed, On an official Apple support forum.

“The natural titanium iPhone 15 Pro gets extremely hot, so much so that it becomes difficult to hold. Furthermore, it heats up after just a 2-minute FaceTime call or when scrolling through reels for 8-10 minutes.” Engineer Mohit Verma stated on Twitter.

“Photos and videos make it super hot, charging makes it super hot, using it for YouTube and social media is also warm, like why is this so inefficiently heat-managed, Apple?” One Reddit user expressed frustration.

Advertisement

Even after closing apps and background services, the phones continue to run hot, leading to questions about Apple’s heat management. Apple has not yet officially responded to these overheating complaints, but as the number of reports grows, they may need to address the issue soon to ensure users have a comfortable and efficient experience with their iPhone 15 Pro models.