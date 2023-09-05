Your Smartwatch and WhatsApp: A How-To Guide

Ensure that your smartwatch operates on Wear OS 3 or newer versions.

Install the application on your Android device, but keep in mind that Mobile Wear OS editions do not automatically synchronize with the watch.

Access the Play Store on your smartwatch.

Select ‘Apps on your Phone’ and find WhatsApp.

Then, click ‘Install’ to enable access to WhatsApp on both your smartwatch and smartphone.

Enter the 8-character code displayed on your watch into the pairing prompt on your phone.