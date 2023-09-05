Your Smartwatch and WhatsApp: A How-To Guide

Smartwatch can now use ChatGPT! Here’s how to use it
WearGPT, a new ChatGPT-powered app, has recently been released on the Google...
Utilize WhatsApp on your smartwatch equipped with Wear OS 3 to stay in touch with friends and family. In July 2023, Wear OS 3 users gained the privilege of accessing the WhatsApp application, marking a significant and user-focused advancement for Meta’s messaging platform.
Ensure that your smartwatch operates on Wear OS 3 or newer versions.
Install the application on your Android device, but keep in mind that Mobile Wear OS editions do not automatically synchronize with the watch.
Access the Play Store on your smartwatch.
Select ‘Apps on your Phone’ and find WhatsApp.
Then, click ‘Install’ to enable access to WhatsApp on both your smartwatch and smartphone.
Enter the 8-character code displayed on your watch into the pairing prompt on your phone.
You have the option to tap on the keyboard icon to activate a keyboard, use the microphone icon for recording voice notes, and access additional features.
