Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

Tecno Spark Go 2023

The Tecno Spark Go is available on the market with impressive features.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which means it will be able to run programs quickly and easily. A memory card with up to 128 GB of external memory will also have a dedicated slot.

The gadget appears to have a larger 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 720 by 1600 pixel HD resolution.

The smartphone features dual cameras on the back. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support fast charging at 10W.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Tecno Spark Go 2023 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 Go edition
UIHios 12.0
Dimensions163.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEndless Black, Nebula Purple, Uyuni Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 10W wired
