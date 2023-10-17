Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan & specs – Oct 2023
The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is now available on the market at an affordable...
The Tecno Spark Go is available on the market with impressive features.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.
The Tecno Spark Go 2023 features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which means it will be able to run programs quickly and easily. A memory card with up to 128 GB of external memory will also have a dedicated slot.
The gadget appears to have a larger 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 720 by 1600 pixel HD resolution.
The smartphone features dual cameras on the back. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support fast charging at 10W.
Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 Go edition
|UI
|Hios 12.0
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Endless Black, Nebula Purple, Uyuni Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 10W wired
