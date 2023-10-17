Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023

The Tecno Spark Go is available on the market with impressive features.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which means it will be able to run programs quickly and easily. A memory card with up to 128 GB of external memory will also have a dedicated slot.

The gadget appears to have a larger 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 720 by 1600 pixel HD resolution.

The smartphone features dual cameras on the back. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support fast charging at 10W.

Advertisement

Also Read Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan & specs – Oct 2023 The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is now available on the market at an affordable...

Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark Go 2023 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Tecno Spark Go 2023 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 12 Go edition UI Hios 12.0 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Endless Black, Nebula Purple, Uyuni Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB ) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 10W wired

Advertisement