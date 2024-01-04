Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15, 15 Pro Max Easy Installments Plan in Pakistan 2024

Articles
  • Apple released the iPhone 15 series with new features, attracting eager buyers.
  • Improved features lead to high upgrade costs for countries like Pakistan.
  • Increased demand further pushes iPhone prices even higher.
Apple iPhones persist in staying trendy, and this year, Apple introduced the iPhone 15 series, bringing about significant changes to many of the latest iOS devices. The iPhone 15 lineup represents the newest addition to Apple’s flagship collection, attracting individuals eager to explore the novel features offered by these new devices.

Internationally, the base model of the iPhone 15 is priced at $799, but in Pakistan, the cost is considerably higher due to substantial taxation.

With significant enhancements in the features department, individuals in countries such as Pakistan are incurring substantial expenses to upgrade their mobile phones.

In Pakistan, Apple devices are already burdened with high costs attributed to substantial taxes. The surge in demand is further propelling the prices of these phones to even greater heights.

Various commercial banks are providing convenient leasing options, allowing customers to acquire iPhone 15 phones through manageable installment plans.

Apple iPhone 15 Easy Installments Plan in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB (NON PTA) – Total Price is PKR.535,000

Model Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB Non-PTA
Total PriceRs 535,000
9 Months PlanRs 59,450
12 Months PlanRs 44,583

 

